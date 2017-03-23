Wisniewski in gutsy fight against tax-and-spend bill | Moran
Assemblyman John Wisniewski is running for governor as a Democrat, which means that all political logic says he should be sucking up to the public worker unions who tend to dominate primary contests. So take note: Wisniewski just stood up against them to resist an awful bill that would allow police and firefighters to boost their own benefits, putting local property taxpayers at risk.
