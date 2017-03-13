Will Trump have to release his tax re...

Will Trump have to release his tax returns to run in N.J. in 2020?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

TRENTON -- State lawmakers are moving forward with a much-scrutinized bill that could force President Donald Trump to release his tax returns to get on the ballot in New Jersey should he run for re-election in 2020. The Democratic-controlled state Senate voted 24-11 to pass a measure that would require any future presidential and vice presidential candidates to submit their income tax returns to the state Division of Elections in order to run in the Garden State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass Mar 11 Josh 3
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 25 Jay420 315
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Feb 22 Josh 2
Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12) Feb 14 Jerry Stonr 3
Trump! Feb '17 Joel 3
Thanks Feb '17 Lindamacyorky 1
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb '17 Honking Pharts 18
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,892 • Total comments across all topics: 279,554,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC