Will Trump have to release his tax returns to run in N.J. in 2020?

TRENTON -- State lawmakers are moving forward with a much-scrutinized bill that could force President Donald Trump to release his tax returns to get on the ballot in New Jersey should he run for re-election in 2020. The Democratic-controlled state Senate voted 24-11 to pass a measure that would require any future presidential and vice presidential candidates to submit their income tax returns to the state Division of Elections in order to run in the Garden State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.