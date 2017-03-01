Will Hard Rock open a casino in north Jersey, too?
TRENTON -- Just because a Hard Rock casino is now coming to Atlantic City doesn't mean the company is giving up hope of building one in north Jersey, too. Hard Rock International CEO Jim Allen told the Associated Press on Thursday that the company is still committed to a proposal to build a $1 billion casino at the Meadowlands Racetrack -- a plan that would require voters to change the state constitution first.
