Where NJ's Leading Gubernatorial Candidates Stand on AC Takeover
New Jersey's gubernatorial primaries are approaching, and region of the state with the most at stake will be Atlantic City and surrounding Atlantic County. Since the state took over the waning gambling capital's finances last year, Democratic frontrunner Phil Murphy has made his promise to end the takeover a signature issue.
