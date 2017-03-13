West Milford High School Hosting 6th ...

West Milford High School Hosting 6th Annual Jazz Festival

17 hrs ago

The award-winning West Milford High School Jazz Ensemble invites the community and area jazz lovers to attend the 6th annual West Milford High School Jazz Festival on Thursday, March 23, at the high school auditorium. Doors open at 4 p.m.; the program begins at 4:30 and runs until 10 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door.

