Torrential downpours Friday could dump 2 inches of rain, cause flooding
The dry, reasonably mild conditions of Wednesday will stick around for one more day before New Jersey gets smacked with a bout of heavy rain. Temperatures will be 4 to 8 degrees cooler on Thursday, but sunny skies and light winds are still expected, according to the National Weather Service.
