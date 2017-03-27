Torrential downpours Friday could dum...

Torrential downpours Friday could dump 2 inches of rain, cause flooding

The dry, reasonably mild conditions of Wednesday will stick around for one more day before New Jersey gets smacked with a bout of heavy rain. Temperatures will be 4 to 8 degrees cooler on Thursday, but sunny skies and light winds are still expected, according to the National Weather Service.

