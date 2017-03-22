The Latest: Man who stopped fight honored in Atlantic City

Ibn Ali Miller speaks as his mother Sabrina Winters, left, looks on at an Atlantic City Council meeting where he was honored Wednesday March 22, 2017, in Atlantic City, N.J. Millar, a New Jersey man who interrupted a street fight between two teenagers in a video that has drawn millions of views and wide praise, said Wednesday that he's saddened that his act of peacemaking isn't a more frequent occurrence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.