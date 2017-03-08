The Front Bottoms playing Atlantic Ci...

The Front Bottoms playing Atlantic City beer fest before UK tour with blink-182

20 hrs ago Read more: Brooklynvegan

The Front Bottoms are heading over to the UK in July to open the blink-182 / Frank Turner tour , and while there they'll play the 2000 Trees Festival with The Wonder Years, Beach Slang, and more. Before they leave the US, though, they'll play a couple fests here.

