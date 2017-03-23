Technical Program Set for Eastern Coatings Show
The Eastern Coatings Federation announced that the technical program and speaker schedule has been finalized for the 2017 conference and show. The line-up features 44 speakers and three concurrent tracks covering UV curing, resin technology, additives, colors and pigments, pigment dispersions, functional fillers and resins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ink World.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|8 hr
|KIP
|13
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar 18
|Josh
|3
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar 16
|Lindamacyorky
|1
|Atlantic County
|Mar 16
|Josh
|1
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar 11
|Josh
|3
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb 25
|Jay420
|315
|Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Jerry Stonr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC