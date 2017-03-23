Technical Program Set for Eastern Coa...

Technical Program Set for Eastern Coatings Show

The Eastern Coatings Federation announced that the technical program and speaker schedule has been finalized for the 2017 conference and show. The line-up features 44 speakers and three concurrent tracks covering UV curing, resin technology, additives, colors and pigments, pigment dispersions, functional fillers and resins.

