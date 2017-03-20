Taxi jumps downtown Pittsburgh curb, ...

Taxi jumps downtown Pittsburgh curb, kills 1, injures 1

Read more: New Jersey Herald

Authorities say a taxi jumped a curb and hit two pedestrians in downtown Pittsburgh on St. Patrick's Day, killing one and injuring another. Public safety officials said the accident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday outside Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts.

