Suspect in store robberies, stabbing of clerk arrested after chase

ATLANTIC CITY -- An 18-year-old man wanted by Atlantic City police in the armed robbery of two stores this month that left one clerk with stab wounds was arrested Saturday after a chase. An officer tried to stop Whitehurst near Pennsylvania and Adriatic avenues after he matched the description of a suspect from two armed robberies on March 17 and 19. A store clerk was stabbed during the second incident, police said.

