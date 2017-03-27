Suspect in store robberies, stabbing of clerk arrested after chase
ATLANTIC CITY -- An 18-year-old man wanted by Atlantic City police in the armed robbery of two stores this month that left one clerk with stab wounds was arrested Saturday after a chase. An officer tried to stop Whitehurst near Pennsylvania and Adriatic avenues after he matched the description of a suspect from two armed robberies on March 17 and 19. A store clerk was stabbed during the second incident, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanks
|Sun
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar 23
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar 18
|Josh
|3
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar 16
|Lindamacyorky
|1
|Atlantic County
|Mar 16
|Josh
|1
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar 11
|Josh
|3
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb '17
|Jay420
|315
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC