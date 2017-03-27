Still not open, former Revel casino l...

Still not open, former Revel casino launches play-bets site

Atlantic City's former Revel casino remains shut, but it's gathering potential customers in case it ever does open. The casino, which owner Glenn Straub plans to reopen under the new name Ten, has launched a free-play, just-for-fun gambling site on its website at https://play.tenacnj.com .

