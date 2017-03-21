Star chef on 'The Chew' unveils detai...

Star chef on 'The Chew' unveils details of his first N.J. restaurant

Read more: NJ.com

Chef Michael Symon, here at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival in 2014, is opening a fine dining restaurant at the Borgata in Atlantic City in May. , and, from the wood-fire grill, Sicilian-style swordfish and lamb chops with fennel and mint. Among the desserts: strawberry cassata cake and bombolini, Italian fried doughnuts stuffed with Nutella and rolled in sugar.

Atlantic City, NJ

