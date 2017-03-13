South Jersey music teacher charged with assault on student

A South Jersey teacher has been suspended without pay after being accused of pulling a chair from under a student. The Press of Atlantic City reported that Kimberley Peschi, 40, a music teacher at the Bellhaven Middle School in Linwood was charged with cruelty and neglect of children and simple assault for the Feb. 9 incident, in which the student suffered a head injury after hitting the floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.