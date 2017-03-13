Small fire erupts in Empire State Bui...

Small fire erupts in Empire State Building underground level

6 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Firefighters converged on the Empire State Building after a small electrical fire was reported on a below-ground floor. No injuries have been reported, and the iconic skyscraper's other floors have remained open.

