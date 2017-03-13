Small fire erupts in Empire State Building underground level
Firefighters converged on the Empire State Building after a small electrical fire was reported on a below-ground floor. No injuries have been reported, and the iconic skyscraper's other floors have remained open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Thu
|Lindamacyorky
|1
|Atlantic County
|Thu
|Josh
|1
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar 11
|Josh
|3
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb 25
|Jay420
|315
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Feb 22
|Josh
|2
|Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Jerry Stonr
|3
|Trump!
|Feb '17
|Joel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC