Rock Party 2017 to land in Tropicana Atlantic City
George Thorogood and The Destroyers' "Rock Party Tour 2017" makes its way to Tropicana Atlantic City on Saturday, 10 June. Experience the bad-to-the-bone icon at his very best, in the Tropicana Atlantic City Casino & Resort Showroom at 8 pm.
