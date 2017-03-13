Rechargeable lithium batteries come with fire risks

In this April 2014 file image frame grab from video, provided by the Federal Aviation Administration , a test at the FAAs technical center in Atlantic City, N.J. The International Civil Aviation Organization, a U.N. agency that sets global aviation safety standards, decided last year to ban shipments of lithium ion batteries on international passenger flights and require that the batteries be no more than 30 percent charged on cargo flights. As a result, countries around the world have been adopting the new international safety standard for their domestic flights as well.

