Rechargeable lithium batteries come with fire risks
In this April 2014 file image frame grab from video, provided by the Federal Aviation Administration , a test at the FAAs technical center in Atlantic City, N.J. The International Civil Aviation Organization, a U.N. agency that sets global aviation safety standards, decided last year to ban shipments of lithium ion batteries on international passenger flights and require that the batteries be no more than 30 percent charged on cargo flights. As a result, countries around the world have been adopting the new international safety standard for their domestic flights as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar 11
|Josh
|3
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb 25
|Jay420
|315
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Feb 22
|Josh
|2
|Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|Jerry Stonr
|3
|Trump!
|Feb '17
|Joel
|3
|Thanks
|Feb '17
|Lindamacyorky
|1
|'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11)
|Feb '17
|Honking Pharts
|18
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC