Police officer gets prison in crash that left man in a coma
A New Jersey police officer has been sentenced to three years in prison for leaving the scene of a crash that left a pedestrian in a coma. The Jersey Journal reports 34-year-old Jermaine Gonzalez, of Weehawken, was sentenced on Thursday in the July 2015 crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|21 hr
|Josh
|3
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar 16
|Lindamacyorky
|1
|Atlantic County
|Mar 16
|Josh
|1
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar 11
|Josh
|3
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb 25
|Jay420
|315
|Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Jerry Stonr
|3
|Trump!
|Feb '17
|Joel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC