Police investigating early-morning crash on A.C. Expressway

ATLANTIC CITY -- A portion of the Atlantic City Expressway -- at the end of the roadway -- was shut down for a period due to an early-morning crash. A black Toyota Corolla was driving eastbound on the Expressway Connector Bridge at milemarker 0.2 Saturday at 3:25 a.m. when it crashed into the center median, said Trooper Lawrence Peele.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.