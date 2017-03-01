Police investigating early-morning cr...

Police investigating early-morning crash on A.C. Expressway

ATLANTIC CITY -- A portion of the Atlantic City Expressway -- at the end of the roadway -- was shut down for a period due to an early-morning crash. A black Toyota Corolla was driving eastbound on the Expressway Connector Bridge at milemarker 0.2 Saturday at 3:25 a.m. when it crashed into the center median, said Trooper Lawrence Peele.

