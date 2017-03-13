Philadelphia's 'Carnaval' canceled amid immigration concerns
One of Philadelphia's most prominent celebrations of Latin American culture has been canceled this year amid concerns over the recent immigration crackdown by federal authorities. Organizer Edgar Ramirez tells WCAU-TV that the decision to scrap this year's El Carnaval de Puebla was "sad but responsible" given the "severe conditions affecting the immigrant community."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|6 hr
|Josh
|3
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Thu
|Lindamacyorky
|1
|Atlantic County
|Thu
|Josh
|1
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar 11
|Josh
|3
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb 25
|Jay420
|315
|Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Jerry Stonr
|3
|Trump!
|Feb '17
|Joel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC