Philadelphia's 'Carnaval' canceled amid immigration concerns

One of Philadelphia's most prominent celebrations of Latin American culture has been canceled this year amid concerns over the recent immigration crackdown by federal authorities. Organizer Edgar Ramirez tells WCAU-TV that the decision to scrap this year's El Carnaval de Puebla was "sad but responsible" given the "severe conditions affecting the immigrant community."

