Petro Cohen Attorneys Named to 2017 NJ Super Lawyers List

The West Cape May Environmental Commission presents Free Pizza and Family Movie Night from 6-8 p.m. March 24 at West Cape May Borough Hall. By Al Campbell, editor - Driving past one of those home-spun roadside memorials, chances are you may wonder who died there if you give it that NORTHFIELD - Once again, two of the founding partners at the law firm of Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo received recognition as 2017 New Jersey Super Lawyers: Frank A. Petro and Barry D. Cohen.

