No blizzard but storm brings flooding, road closures at the Jersey Shore
There was no blizzard and not much of a snowstorm in South Jersey, but, as expected, coastal flooding along the Jersey shore was shutting down roadways and causing beach erosion on Tuesday. High tides Tuesday morning caused massive amounts of flooding in the back bay areas of the shore towns in Atlantic County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar 11
|Josh
|3
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb 25
|Jay420
|315
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Feb 22
|Josh
|2
|Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|Jerry Stonr
|3
|Trump!
|Feb '17
|Joel
|3
|Thanks
|Feb '17
|Lindamacyorky
|1
|'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11)
|Feb '17
|Honking Pharts
|18
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC