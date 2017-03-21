On Thursday, March 30, area small business owners and entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to meet with representatives from several of the U.S. Small Business Administration's top New Jersey lenders to discuss the availability of SBA-backed loans for their businesses or new ventures. The free "Meet the Lenders" conference is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Richard Stockton University Small Business Development Center located at 35 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Room 211, Atlantic City.

