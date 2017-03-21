New 'modern day' candy store is headi...

New 'modern day' candy store is heading for Wildwood boardwalk

Read more: The Jersey Journal

WILDWOOD -- IT'SUGAR, the trendy, novelty candy story that first appeared in Atlantic City in 2006, is coming to the Wildwood boardwalk, according to Wildwood 365 . IT'SUGAR is known for its collection of giant candies, loose candy in bins, novelty gifts, and one-of-a-kind sweets.

