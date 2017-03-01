New Jersey sheriff's office seeks to ...

New Jersey sheriff's office seeks to enforce immigration law

19 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A New Jersey sheriff's office is seeking to enroll in a program so its officers can enforce immigration laws. The Press of Atlantic City obtained documents showing the Cape May County Sheriff's Office has requested to join the 287 program in which Immigration and Customs Enforcement would train three officers.

