New AC-Area NJ State Senate Candidate Tacks Anti-Takeover

10 hrs ago

Days after announcing that he will be running in Democratic sssemblyman Vince Mazzeo's place for the New Jersey State Senate seat in the state's second legislative district, former Atlantic County freeholder and one-time running mate to Mazzeo Colin Bell is taking a hard anti-takeover line. Atlantic City, the district's economic engine, is currently under state control in a plan Governor Chris Christie fought hard for throughout 2016.

