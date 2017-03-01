N.J. man had 120 pounds of pot, mail-...

N.J. man had 120 pounds of pot, mail-order cocaine, cops say

TRENTON -- An Atlantic County man faces drug charges after authorities say they intercepted an international cocaine shipment made via UPS. Jurggen Thomas, 23, was arrested Tuesday after police "coordinated a controlled delivery" of the drug parcel at his home in Egg Harbor Township, according to a statement from the state Attorney General's Office.

