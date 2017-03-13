'Money now or Bang' - Note-writing NJ...

'Money now or Bang' - Note-writing NJ bank robbery suspect arrested

Authorities believe they have arrested the man who walked into two New Jersey banks and gave the teller notes saying "gun in pocket, Money now or -bang-". Bruce Wayne Higgins, 43, of Herndon, Virginia, has been charged with two counts of bank robbery, Acting U.S. Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick announced Wednesday.

