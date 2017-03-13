Mazzeo Dropping Out of NJ State Senate Race in District Encompassing AC

One of the Democratic candidates in New Jersey's few competitive legislative races announced he will be dropping his bid for a State Senate seat Wednesday. Citing his father's passing at the beginning of this month , Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo said that his one-time Assembly running mate Colin Bell will be replacing him in the matchup with Mazzeo's Republican counterpart Chris Brown to fill the vacancy created by State Senator Jim Whelan's retirement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.