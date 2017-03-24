Man honored for breaking up teen fight
Ibn Ali Miller has been recognized by the City Council of Atlantic City, New Jersey for encouraging two teens to shake hands instead of fight, an incident seen in a video that has gone viral across the internet. Jillian Kitchener reports.
