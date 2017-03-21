Man extradited from N.C. to face murder charge in Atlantic City killing
ATLANTIC CITY -- An Atlantic City man charged with killing of a 23-year-old woman will make his first court appearance on Tuesday after being extradited from North Carolina, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Joseph McCoy, 43, was arrested in North Carolina in January after weeks on the run, authorities have said.
