Man disabled after robbery shooting awarded $11 million

12 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A Philadelphia man who was shot and permanently disabled by a teen who fled from a behavioral health facility has been awarded $11 million in damages. Lawyers for 47-year-old Eric Johnson say staff at the Devereux Foundation facility in Glenmoore didn't even know the 16-year-old was missing when he shot Johnson during a robbery.

