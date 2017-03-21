Man breaks up street fight by talking...

Man breaks up street fight by talking two young men out of it

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

When a fight broke out near the Atlantic City, N.J. Convention Center, an onlooker came over and ended the vicious and undated affair, using only words. The nonviolent approach was quite effective as both of the young, unidentified men stopped and listened to the man speak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Mar 18 Josh 3
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar 16 Lindamacyorky 1
Atlantic County Mar 16 Josh 1
News Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass Mar 11 Josh 3
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 25 Jay420 315
Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12) Feb '17 Jerry Stonr 3
Trump! Feb '17 Joel 3
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,727,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC