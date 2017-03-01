Lenape Valley's Palumbo, 3 Pope John wrestlers reach state quarterfinals

Photo by Jake West/New Jersey Herald - Lenape Valley's Nick Palumbo tries to escape from Washington Townships' Evan Fisler during their 145-pound pre-quarterfinal bout of the NJSIAA Wrestling Championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Photo by Jake West/New Jersey Herald - Pope John's JoJo Aragona, right, tangles with Butler's Brandon Wyble during their 120-pound preliminary-round bout of the NJSIAA Wrestling Championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.