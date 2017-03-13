Irish for a day? Prepare for big St. ...

Irish for a day? Prepare for big St. Patrick's Day crowds in NJ

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

When St. Patrick's Day lands on a random weekday, bars get an extra few hours of business. But when it lands on a Friday, which is the case this year, that's the real moneymaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Atlantic County 1 hr Josh 1
News Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass Mar 11 Josh 3
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 25 Jay420 315
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Feb 22 Josh 2
Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12) Feb 14 Jerry Stonr 3
Trump! Feb '17 Joel 3
Thanks Feb '17 Lindamacyorky 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,932 • Total comments across all topics: 279,592,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC