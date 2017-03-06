Investigation nets 2 arrests, heroin in motel raid, police say
EGG HARBOR TWP -- Police executing a search warrant at a motel room arrested two people on Friday , police said on Facebook. Police also found Zoraida Velez, 33, of Pleasantville, in the room, who was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
