Indictments Filed March 21

Indictments Filed March 21

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cape May County Herald

A Cape May County grand jury handed up 19 indictments March 21. The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance. Michael Burke, 23, of Sewell was indicted for third-degree theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Thu 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Mar 18 Josh 3
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar 16 Lindamacyorky 1
Atlantic County Mar 16 Josh 1
News Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass Mar 11 Josh 3
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 25 Jay420 315
Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12) Feb '17 Jerry Stonr 3
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,267 • Total comments across all topics: 279,820,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC