Ice, wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NJ
Icing along with high winds, fallen trees and some flooding have left nearly 39,000 people without power across New Jersey. "The ice is building up on some of our equipment causing circuits to lock out and some of our customers are without power this morning," PSE&G spokeswoman Karen Johnson told New Jersey 101.5. The state's three major power suppliers brought in extra staff to respond to the outages, but Johnson said the icing did take her utility by surprise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar 11
|Josh
|3
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb 25
|Jay420
|315
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Feb 22
|Josh
|2
|Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|Jerry Stonr
|3
|Trump!
|Feb '17
|Joel
|3
|Thanks
|Feb '17
|Lindamacyorky
|1
|'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11)
|Feb '17
|Honking Pharts
|18
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC