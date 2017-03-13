Ice, wind gusts knock out power for t...

Ice, wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NJ

12 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Icing along with high winds, fallen trees and some flooding have left nearly 39,000 people without power across New Jersey. "The ice is building up on some of our equipment causing circuits to lock out and some of our customers are without power this morning," PSE&G spokeswoman Karen Johnson told New Jersey 101.5. The state's three major power suppliers brought in extra staff to respond to the outages, but Johnson said the icing did take her utility by surprise.

