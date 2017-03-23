Here's how much Christie ally has billed N.J. in Atlantic City takeover

TRENTON -- The law firm of Jeffrey Chiesa , the longtime ally whom Gov. Chris Christie 's administration appointed to oversee the controversial state takeover of Atlantic City , has billed New Jersey about $287,000 for its work so far, according to multiple reports. That includes $80,000 alone for Chiesa, a former U.S. senator and state attorney general who has been friends with Christie, a fellow Republican, for years, according to reports by both the Philadelphia Inquirer and Press of Atlantic City.

