Garden State Film Festival to Host Premiere of for the Love of Spock

Calling all Trekkies - Set your transponders to Atlantic City for the East Coast Premier FOR THE LOVE OF SPOCK, produced by David Zappone and directed by Leonard Nimoy 's son, Adam Nimoy. The globally recognized Garden State Film Festival is proud to share this feature length documentary which will screen on Saturday April 1, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. in Resorts Hotel & Casino - Superstar Theater during the festival weekend being held March 30- April 2, 2017 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

