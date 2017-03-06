Garden State Film Festival to Host Pr...

Garden State Film Festival to Host Premiere of for the Love of Spock

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Calling all Trekkies - Set your transponders to Atlantic City for the East Coast Premier FOR THE LOVE OF SPOCK, produced by David Zappone and directed by Leonard Nimoy 's son, Adam Nimoy. The globally recognized Garden State Film Festival is proud to share this feature length documentary which will screen on Saturday April 1, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. in Resorts Hotel & Casino - Superstar Theater during the festival weekend being held March 30- April 2, 2017 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass Mar 2 Josh 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 25 Jay420 315
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Feb 22 Josh 2
Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12) Feb 14 Jerry Stonr 3
Trump! Feb 8 Joel 3
Thanks Feb 6 Lindamacyorky 1
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb '17 Honking Pharts 18
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,215 • Total comments across all topics: 279,377,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC