Garden State Film Festival Names RJ Lewis 2017 Screenplay Winner

The Garden State Film Festival announces that Phillipsburg, NJ resident writer RJ Lewis has been selected as the 2017 winner of the Donna Lisa Rothstein Screenplay Competition for his screenplay Dummy. The Screenplay Competition was created to shine a light on the importance of a well-crafted screenplay in the overall film-making process.

