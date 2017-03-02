Garden State Film Festival Names RJ Lewis 2017 Screenplay Winner
The Garden State Film Festival announces that Phillipsburg, NJ resident writer RJ Lewis has been selected as the 2017 winner of the Donna Lisa Rothstein Screenplay Competition for his screenplay Dummy. The Screenplay Competition was created to shine a light on the importance of a well-crafted screenplay in the overall film-making process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Thu
|Josh
|1
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb 25
|Jay420
|315
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Feb 22
|Josh
|2
|Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12)
|Feb 14
|Jerry Stonr
|3
|Trump!
|Feb 8
|Joel
|3
|Thanks
|Feb 6
|Lindamacyorky
|1
|'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11)
|Feb 1
|Honking Pharts
|18
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC