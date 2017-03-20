Former hotel, 2 bars among 200 properties in Atlantic City area auction
The auction at a former union hall on North Albany Avenue is expected to attract about 100 bidders , according to PressofAtlanticCity.com. The former Knights of Columbus Hall is up for sale and is pre-approved for 63 condos or 99 hotel rooms, according to the auction preview site.
