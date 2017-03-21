Fairy mild Tuesday, but N.J. not done with cold
The first full day of spring will be dry with seasonable temperatures, but another cold snap is set to return to New Jersey on Wednesday and Thursday. Lingering showers will dissipate in the next couple of hours, setting up a mainly cloudy Tuesday, the National Weather Service says.
