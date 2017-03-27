Ex-Trump Taj Mahal casino sold to Hard Rock
Atlantic City, N.J. a It's official: Atlantic City's former Trump Taj Mahal casino now belongs to Hard Rock International. The Florida-based Hard Rock, which manages gambling and resort operations for the Seminole Indian tribe, bought the casino March 1 from billionaire investor Carl Icahn.
