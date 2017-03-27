Ex-Trump Taj Mahal casino sold to Har...

Ex-Trump Taj Mahal casino sold to Hard Rock

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Atlantic City, N.J. a It's official: Atlantic City's former Trump Taj Mahal casino now belongs to Hard Rock International. The Florida-based Hard Rock, which manages gambling and resort operations for the Seminole Indian tribe, bought the casino March 1 from billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Commission meeting 3/16 Thu renee 2
Thanks Mar 26 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar 23 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Mar 18 Josh 3
Atlantic County Mar 16 Josh 1
News Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass Mar 11 Josh 3
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb '17 Jay420 315
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,514 • Total comments across all topics: 279,980,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC