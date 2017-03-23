Dusty Harrison To Face Matthew Strode in Washington, D.C.
Unbeaten welterweight Dusty Hernandez-Harrison will face Matthew Strode Saturday night, promoter Gerome Quigley, Jr. told BoxingScene.com in a recent interview. Hernandez-Harrison last fought on September 15, winning a hard-fought 10 round unanimous decision over Thomas Lamanna in Atlantic City, N.J. He suffered the only blemish to his record in his previous fight on May 13, when he fought to a 10 round split decision against Mike Dallas.
