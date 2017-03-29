Donald Trump's businesses appear to have ties with alleged Russian mobsters: report
President Donald Trump, his company and partners have worked with wealthy Russians and oligarchs from former Soviet republics, according to a USA Today review of court cases, government and legal documents, in order to grow real estate developments. There are several of whom are allegedly connected to organized crime, according to USA Today.
