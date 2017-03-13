Comedian Artie Lange arrested over drug possession
Hoboken police spokesman Sgt. Edgardo Cruz tells to NJ Advance Media that 49-year-old Lange was arrested on Sunday after allegedly being found with drugs in the parking garage of his building.
