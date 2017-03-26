Coast Guard medevacs man 50 miles off...

Coast Guard medevacs man 50 miles off Chincoteague

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

According to Coast Guard, the 5th District command center in Portsmouth received an alert from the 75-foot trawler Capt. Nathan with three people aboard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thanks 14 hr Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar 23 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Mar 18 Josh 3
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar 16 Lindamacyorky 1
Atlantic County Mar 16 Josh 1
News Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass Mar 11 Josh 3
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 25 Jay420 315
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,827 • Total comments across all topics: 279,853,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC