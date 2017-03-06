Civil Air Patrol to Commemorate First...

Civil Air Patrol to Commemorate First NJ Flight

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Reminder

Civil Air Patrol , the all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, will celebrate its founding 75 years ago with the unveiling of a specially commissioned commemorative bronze marker to be installed at the former Bader Field. The special ceremony will take place during CAP's Northeast Region/New Jersey Wing Conference at the Sheraton Convention Center Atlantic City on March 9-12.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass Mar 2 Josh 1
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb 25 Jay420 315
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Feb 22 Josh 2
Review: AAA locksmith / Titan lock and key (Aug '12) Feb 14 Jerry Stonr 3
Trump! Feb 8 Joel 3
Thanks Feb 6 Lindamacyorky 1
News 'Boardwalk Empire' judge: Hands off butt billboard (Feb '11) Feb '17 Honking Pharts 18
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC