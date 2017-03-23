Christie to decide if unions to control police and fire pension fund
Despite concerns about possible costs for taxpayers, the state Assembly overwhelmingly approved a bill to relinquish control of the police and fire pension funds to a union-controlled panel. The bill now heads to Gov. Chris Christie.
